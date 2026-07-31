Silver Stacking Rings with Gemstone
Silver Stacking Rings with Gemstone
Back by popular demand, but with a twist! Join us to make this set of 3 stacking rings in our downtown Asheville jewelry maker studio.
You will make your 3 rings then add a tube setting to one, and finish by setting a gemstone of your choosing. You'll finish the rings with a custom textured pattern and they'll polish to a beautiful finish.
Leave with the set of rings you made yourself!
Includes a CZ of your choice or gemstone upgrades may be available upon request
$125 includes all materials
*Ages 12 and up, great for couples, bridesmaids and solo makers. No experience needed!
Ignite Jewelry Studios
$135.00
Every week through Aug 28, 2026.
Friday: 01:00 PM - 03:45 PM
Friday: 01:00 PM - 03:45 PM
Event Supported By
Ignite Jewelry Studios
828-989-8107
info@ignitejewelrystudios.com
Ignite Jewelry Studios
191 Lyman St Ste 262Asheville , North Carolina 28801