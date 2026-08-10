Silver Stacking Rings with Gemstone

Back by popular demand, but with a twist! Join us to make this set of 3 stacking rings in our downtown Asheville jewelry maker studio. You will make your 3 rings then add a tube setting to one, and finish by setting a gemstone of your choosing. You'll finish the rings with a custom textured pattern and they'll polish to a beautiful finish. Leave with the set of rings you made yourself! Includes a CZ of your choice or gemstone upgrades may be available upon request $125 includes all materials *Ages 12 and up, great for couples, bridesmaids and solo makers. No experience needed!