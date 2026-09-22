Silent (Banned) Book Club! 10/07

We're celebrating Banned Books Week with a silent book club at Diatribe Brewing Co!

Banned Books Week was launched in 1982 in response to a sudden surge in the number of challenges to books in libraries, bookstores, and schools. The annual event highlights the value of free and open access to information and brings together the entire book community—librarians, educators, authors, publishers, booksellers, and readers of all types—in shared support of the freedom to seek and to express ideas.

This year, Banned Books Week falls on October 4–10. We're partnering with our neighbors at Diatribe Brewing Co on a silent book club* to celebrate our favorite banned books and bring attention to the book bans impacting members of our community! Grab a bevvy, snag a book from the Firestorm table (or bring your own) and get seriously cozy.

* Silent book clubs are a simple yet revolutionary idea. Unlike traditional book clubs, these gatherings don’t require assigned reading or structured discussions. Instead, participants bring a book and spend time reading in a shared, quiet space. After the reading session, attendees can choose to socialize, but it’s completely optional. The concept originated as a way to create a pressure-free environment where people could enjoy their books without the added stress of deadlines or expectations. (from whattoreadnextblog.com)

The organizer of this event marked it kid-friendly. 😛