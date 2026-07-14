SHINYRIBS - 10/07

Shinyribs reassembles the American song bag like a picker in a junkyard; Texas singer-songwriter, East Tx blues, Louisiana swamp n’ rhythm, honky tonk, Oklahoma swing, Golden-Triangle Cajun, and Arkansas jazz are all filtered through the singular vision of Kevin Russell, one of Austin’s most celebrated and criminally underrated singer-songwriters.

The Austin-based supergroup has entered a bold new chapter with the small baller “Shortribs” configuration — a tightly arranged powerhouse built to showcase what has always been at the heart of the Shinyribs experience: Russell’s legendary songwriting chops, his iconic voice, and the infamous hi-jinks of the self-proclaimed world’s oldest living male exotic dancer. Hip shaking, booty twerking, arm flapping, high kicking and karate chopping good times are guaranteed to send you home with aching cheeks and tear-stained laughter.

At the rhythmic core is Keith Langford on drums — Russell’s musical partner of 30 years, a bond forged in the crucible of legendary, The Gourds— and as essential to the Shinyribs sound as the backbeat itself.

Mason Hankamer holds down the low end on bass, pulling double duty as co-producer of the last 3 Ribs platters and musical director, tightening the arrangements and the show into something leaner and more purposeful than ever. The Delta Dawns — both hailing from the famous Memphis/Mississippi alluvial plain — have been elevated to a full dynamic singing sisterhood: Kellee Broadway, who doubles on percussion, and Schaefer Llana, who shakes the chandeliers and plays some guitar too.

Eric Baker, a rising star in the Austin scene, frisks the pianoforte like a long-lost Leon Russell. Rounding out the band — and perhaps its most exciting new voice — is lead guitarist and pedal steel wizard Cat Clemons.

Russell himself says it best: “Clemons, beyond just notes and licks galore, possesses the ability to communicate psychically with audiences. It’s really a feat to be experienced. More than just being able to say you were there, one will be able to try and describe their experience.”

A Shinyribs show these days runs the gamut — from tongue-in-cheek winks and nudges to poignant stories of family, loss, grief, and love. The poetic joy joins the musical melancholy like a rainbow over the swamp. Above and below, a human collaboration of deep knowledge and soul, expressed with a grace and groove unlike anything else.

Shinyribs has been nominated and won a slew of awards and honors, but you will be the one going home with that Shiny trophy feeling. We are so excited you get to see Shinyribs soon. Lucky you! If you’ve never heard of Shinyribs, that’s a good thing. Now you’ve got something to look forward to. Let’s try and keep this a secret. We don’t want a bunch of dilettantes and phonies ruining our good time.