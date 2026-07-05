Shane Pruitt and Friends Live at Fireforge - 7/17

"Guitarist Shane Pruitt plays like a man possessed: Eyes closed, long red hair flailing, riffs and solos flying off at a blistering pace. It's less like he's a highly skilled musician than he is an open channel, with music flowing from his fingers without effort. Pruitt is a favorite session guitarist amongst many circles, and has been seen performing with The Marshall Tucker Band, Hurt & Skip, Jeff Sipe, Ike Stubblefield, Yonrico Scott, Col. Bruce Hampton, Duane Trucks and many more."