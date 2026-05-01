Seussical the Musical
Seussical the Musical
The Asheville Performing Arts Academy is back to present SEUSSICAL THE MUSICAL! “Oh, the thinks you can think” when Dr. Seuss’ best-loved characters collide and cavort in an unforgettable musical caper! Featuring a cast of almost 70- these actors have brought to life an incredible show which is fun for the entire family.
Wortham Center for the Performing Arts (Diana Wortham Theatre)
33-43
02:00 PM - 03:30 PM on Sun, 24 May 2026
Event Supported By
Asheville Performing Arts Academy
(828) 253-4000
info@theapaa.com
Artist Group Info
selena@artsavl.org
Wortham Center for the Performing Arts (Diana Wortham Theatre)
18 Biltmore AvenueAsheville, North Carolina 28801