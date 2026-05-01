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Seussical the Musical

Seussical the Musical

The Asheville Performing Arts Academy is back to present SEUSSICAL THE MUSICAL! “Oh, the thinks you can think” when Dr. Seuss’ best-loved characters collide and cavort in an unforgettable musical caper! Featuring a cast of almost 70- these actors have brought to life an incredible show which is fun for the entire family.

Wortham Center for the Performing Arts (Diana Wortham Theatre)
33-43
07:00 PM - 08:30 PM on Sat, 23 May 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Asheville Performing Arts Academy
(828) 253-4000
info@theapaa.com
https://theapaa.com

Artist Group Info

selena@artsavl.org
Wortham Center for the Performing Arts (Diana Wortham Theatre)
18 Biltmore Avenue
Asheville, North Carolina 28801
https://www.worthamarts.org/