Seussical the Musical
Seussical the Musical
The Asheville Performing Arts Academy is back to present SEUSSICAL THE MUSICAL! “Oh, the thinks you can think” when Dr. Seuss’ best-loved characters collide and cavort in an unforgettable musical caper! Featuring a cast of almost 70- these actors have brought to life an incredible show which is fun for the entire family.
Wortham Center for the Performing Arts
33-43
07:00 PM - 08:30 PM on Fri, 22 May 2026
Event Supported By
Asheville Performing Arts Academy
(828) 253-4000
info@theapaa.com
Wortham Center for the Performing Arts
18 Biltmore AvenueAsheville, North Carolina 28801
828.257.4530
boxoffice@worthamarts.org