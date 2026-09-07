© 2026 WNCW
Charlotte 101.3 - Greenville 97.3 - Boone 92.9 - WSIF Wilkesboro 90.9
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Having trouble submitting an event to our calendar? Click here.

Seeds and Sprouts Kids Consignment Sale Fall 2026 - Sprouts after Hours

Seeds and Sprouts Kids Consignment Sale Fall 2026 - Sprouts after Hours

During our Fall Seeds and Sprouts Kids Consignment sale in October, we will be having an event called Sprouts after Hours! There will be businesses setup for a trick or treat walk through as well as our sales floor vendors that will be attending the sale!
Our Sale hours will be as follows:
Thursday (Pre-Sale Ticket Day) **You will need a ticket to get into the sale this day! 8:30am-9:00pm
Friday (Public Sale Day #1) 10:00am-8:00pm
Saturday (Public Sale Day #2) Free to public 10:00am-2:00pm
~Sprouts after hours will start at 3:00pm-8:00pm ( This will be discount shop as well)
Sunday (Public Discount Shop Day) 10:00am-2:00pm

WNC Ag Center
$0-$40
03:00 PM - 08:00 PM on Sat, 17 Oct 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Seeds and Sprouts Kids
828-222-3834
info@seedsandsproutskids.com
https://www.seedsandsproutskids.com
WNC Ag Center
761 Boylston Hwy
Fletcher, North Carolina 28732
https://www.wncagcenter.org/