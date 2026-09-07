Seeds and Sprouts Kids Consignment Sale Fall 2026 - Sprouts after Hours

During our Fall Seeds and Sprouts Kids Consignment sale in October, we will be having an event called Sprouts after Hours! There will be businesses setup for a trick or treat walk through as well as our sales floor vendors that will be attending the sale!

Our Sale hours will be as follows:

Thursday (Pre-Sale Ticket Day) **You will need a ticket to get into the sale this day! 8:30am-9:00pm

Friday (Public Sale Day #1) 10:00am-8:00pm

Saturday (Public Sale Day #2) Free to public 10:00am-2:00pm

~Sprouts after hours will start at 3:00pm-8:00pm ( This will be discount shop as well)

Sunday (Public Discount Shop Day) 10:00am-2:00pm

