Seeds and Sprouts Kids Consignment Sale Fall 2026 - Sprouts after Hours
Seeds and Sprouts Kids Consignment Sale Fall 2026 - Sprouts after Hours
During our Fall Seeds and Sprouts Kids Consignment sale in October, we will be having an event called Sprouts after Hours! There will be businesses setup for a trick or treat walk through as well as our sales floor vendors that will be attending the sale!
Our Sale hours will be as follows:
Thursday (Pre-Sale Ticket Day) **You will need a ticket to get into the sale this day! 8:30am-9:00pm
Friday (Public Sale Day #1) 10:00am-8:00pm
Saturday (Public Sale Day #2) Free to public 10:00am-2:00pm
~Sprouts after hours will start at 3:00pm-8:00pm ( This will be discount shop as well)
Sunday (Public Discount Shop Day) 10:00am-2:00pm
WNC Ag Center
$0-$40
03:00 PM - 08:00 PM on Sat, 17 Oct 2026
Event Supported By
Seeds and Sprouts Kids
828-222-3834
info@seedsandsproutskids.com