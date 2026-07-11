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Seed Saving 101 - 7/21

Seed Saving 101 - 7/21

Learn the art of seed saving! Walk away with the practical skills to preserve your favorite plant varieties and support local biodiversity.

Join us for Seed Saving 101, part one of our two part Seed Saving Series in collaboration with Lu of Utopian Seed Project. During this informational workshop, participants will learn about seed saving at any scale, whether that's on your garden or for larger production. This workshop includes a presentation that will demonstrate seed selection, adaptation, what to do's & what not to do's when seed saving, and how to produce robust seeds for an array of staple crops.

Walk away with the knowledge to go home and save your own seeds, show up prepared to Part 2 (Seed Processing & Storing) and a copy of the presentation.

Asheville Tool Library
0-25
05:30 PM - 07:00 PM on Tue, 21 Jul 2026
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Event Supported By

Asheville Tool Library
+1 828-808-2122
workshopscoordinator@ashevilletoollibrary.org
https://www.instagram.com/ashevilletoollibrary/?hl=en

Artist Group Info

workshopscoordinator@ashevilletoollibrary.org
Asheville Tool Library
16 Smith Mill Rd.
Asheville, North Carolina 28806
+1 828-808-2122
workshopscoordinator@ashevilletoollibrary.org
https://www.instagram.com/ashevilletoollibrary/?hl=en