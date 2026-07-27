Sean Hayes - 9/19

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SEAN HAYES

Sean Hayes is a San Francisco Bay Area-based singer-songwriter known for a unique, gritty blend of folk, soul, and R&B-inflected roots music. His sound has been described as dusty, warm, and effortless, featuring a gravelly, soulful voice that blends intimate storytelling with danceable rhythms.

Hayes has collaborated and toured with artists including Aimee Mann, Frazey Ford, Charley Crockett, Jolie Holland, The Wood Brothers, Ani DiFranco and The Cold War Kids among many more; his work has been remixed by house DJ Mark Farina and featured on NPR, NBC and HBO. Known for his raw vocals and timeless songs, Hayes has built a loyal following across the country, whether stripped-down or with a full-band, his shows are simply a night of good music.