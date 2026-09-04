Scouts Host Pit Smoked Barbecue Fundraiser - 9/26

Each year Asheville locals look forward to the annual Scouting America Troop 17 and Pack 17 barbecue dinner fundraiser. The event, set for Saturday, September 26, 2026, offers tender, juicy Western North Carolina smoked BBQ dinners with all the fixin’s. Take out dinners will be served along the creek of the Riceville Fire Department and Community Center, 2251 Riceville Road, Asheville, NC, 11:00AM – 3:00PM, while supplies last. Outside Creekside picnic tables are available for dining.

Pitmasters smoke premium North Carolina pork shoulders throughout the night prior to the event. Dinners include a generous portion of tender, juicy BBQ pork, homemade BBQ sauce, home baked beans, North Carolina BBQ slaw and a southern roll.

The charge for BBQ dinner plates will be $12.00. Reservations are not required. Creekside Picnic Tables available for all. Additional donations to benefit the Scouts are always appreciated. A special All Beef Hotdogs and chips will be available for $6.00

“Local Scouting America Packs and Troops raise funds to provide support for Scouts in their service area,” said Committee Chairman Dan Little. “Fundraising creates equality in Scouting, allowing youth to attend camps and activities they otherwise couldn’t afford. Scouting programs cost far more than the national registration fee covers and fundraising is the only way to keep activities affordable, equitable, and high quality for every family.”

Raised funds are also used to purchase flags for our veterans’ graves. On Memorial Day, Independence Day and Veterans Day, Scout Troop 17 honors our deceased veterans at Bethel United Methodist Cemetery by placing United States flags on their graves.

If you have a youth between kindergarten and 18 years that would be interested in Scouts, there will be a Scouting America representative at the BBQ event to provide information on membership.

Scouts Serving Others: Since 1910, over 4,200 young men in Western North Carolina have earned the coveted rank of Eagle Scout. Through their Eagle Scout service projects, thousands of community service hours have been conducted to benefit Western North Carolina communities. Scouts in WNC will perform over 40,000 hours of community service in 2026.

