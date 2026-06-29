Schur - The No Schortcuts Tour
Schur - The No Schortcuts Tour
Schur is an indie-rock musician blending raw rock energy with the rhythmic influence of hip hop and a touch of reggae. Based out of Connecticut, he writes and records as a nomad, using the globe as his inspiration.
Visulite Theatre
$20 advanced / $25 day of
07:00 PM - 11:59 PM on Fri, 4 Sep 2026
Event Supported By
Visulite Theatre
Artist Group Info
Schur
Visulite Theatre
1615 Elizabeth AveCharlotte, North Carolina 28204
704.358.9200
boxoffice@visulite.com