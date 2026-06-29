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Schur - The No Schortcuts Tour

Schur - The No Schortcuts Tour

Schur is an indie-rock musician blending raw rock energy with the rhythmic influence of hip hop and a touch of reggae. Based out of Connecticut, he writes and records as a nomad, using the globe as his inspiration.

Visulite Theatre
$20 advanced / $25 day of
07:00 PM - 11:59 PM on Fri, 4 Sep 2026
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Event Supported By

Visulite Theatre

Artist Group Info

Schur
schurmusic.com
Visulite Theatre
1615 Elizabeth Ave
Charlotte, North Carolina 28204
704.358.9200
boxoffice@visulite.com
www.visulite.com