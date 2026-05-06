schleich® America 250 Bag Tag Make & Take🎉
schleich® America 250 Bag Tag Make & Take🎉
Celebrate America’s 250th in creative style with schleich®! Join us for a FREE, hands-on craft where kids can design their own red, white & blue bag tag with a schleich® animal to show off their patriotic pride. 🎨✨
Bonus Fun:
🎁 Receive a FREE gift with any $35 schleich® purchase during the event!
🏆 Don’t miss the North American Hobby Horse Series—top riders can win exciting schleich® prizes for 1st, 2nd, and 3rd place!
Ready to ride into the fun? Learn more and register for the competition here: https://www.resort.tryon.com/hobbyhorse
Bring your creativity, your patriotic spirit, and get ready for a star-spangled good time! ⭐
Imperial Mercantile & Outfitters, Tryon International Equestrian Center
05:00 PM - 07:00 PM on Sat, 30 May 2026
Artist Group Info
khoberman7@gmail.com
Imperial Mercantile & Outfitters, Tryon International Equestrian Center
25 International BlvdMill Spring, North Carolina 28756
9735212055