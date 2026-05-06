schleich® America 250 Bag Tag Make & Take🎉

Celebrate America’s 250th in creative style with schleich®! Join us for a FREE, hands-on craft where kids can design their own red, white & blue bag tag with a schleich® animal to show off their patriotic pride. 🎨✨

Bonus Fun:

🎁 Receive a FREE gift with any $35 schleich® purchase during the event!

🏆 Don’t miss the North American Hobby Horse Series—top riders can win exciting schleich® prizes for 1st, 2nd, and 3rd place!

Ready to ride into the fun? Learn more and register for the competition here: https://www.resort.tryon.com/hobbyhorse

Bring your creativity, your patriotic spirit, and get ready for a star-spangled good time! ⭐

