Savannah Hatfield Album Release Show - 7/25
Savannah Hatfield Album Release Show - 7/25
Savannah Hatfield Album Release Show
with Special Guests Old Sap and Southern Pine.
Savannah is an Indie Folk songbird, who weaves together intricate fingerpicking, restless lyricism, and hypnotic vocals to meet these strange times.
Free show.
(NA venue)
Sovereign Kava
07:00 PM - 11:59 PM on Sat, 25 Jul 2026
Event Supported By
Sovereign Kava
8285058118
sovereignkava@gmail.com
Sovereign Kava
268 Biltmore Ave.Asheville, North Carolina 28801
828-505-8118
sovereignkava@gmail.com