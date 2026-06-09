Saturday Night Fever ft. Davis and The Love, and The JLloyd Mashup - 6/13

Davis & The Love 6/13

JLloyd Presents:

Saturday Night Fever!

Come and get your dance on with the return of Davis & The Love (from Atlanta) and The JLloyd MashUp!

Dance music from the disco era to now! Plus, world dance music!

Music at 9pm!

Two full bands!

$15 strongly suggested

Sliding scale $10-$15.

Thank you for the support!