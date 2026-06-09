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Saturday Night Fever ft. Davis and The Love, and The JLloyd Mashup - 6/13

Saturday Night Fever ft. Davis and The Love, and The JLloyd Mashup - 6/13

Davis & The Love 6/13
JLloyd Presents:

Saturday Night Fever!

Come and get your dance on with the return of Davis & The Love (from Atlanta) and The JLloyd MashUp!

Dance music from the disco era to now! Plus, world dance music!

Music at 9pm!

Two full bands!

$15 strongly suggested

Sliding scale $10-$15.

Thank you for the support!

One World Brewing West
15
09:00 PM - 12:00 AM on Sat, 13 Jun 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

One World Brewery west
https://oneworldbrewing.com/location/west-asheville/

Artist Group Info

JLloyd Mashup and Davis and The Love
https://oneworldbrewing.com/event/saturday-night-fever-ft-davis-the-love-the-jlloyd-mashup-2026-06-13/
One World Brewing West
520 Haywood Road
Asheville, North Carolina 28806
https://oneworldbrewing.com/