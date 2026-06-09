Saturday Night Fever ft. Davis and The Love, and The JLloyd Mashup - 6/13
Saturday Night Fever ft. Davis and The Love, and The JLloyd Mashup - 6/13
Davis & The Love 6/13
JLloyd Presents:
Saturday Night Fever!
Come and get your dance on with the return of Davis & The Love (from Atlanta) and The JLloyd MashUp!
Dance music from the disco era to now! Plus, world dance music!
Music at 9pm!
Two full bands!
$15 strongly suggested
Sliding scale $10-$15.
Thank you for the support!
One World Brewing West
15
09:00 PM - 12:00 AM on Sat, 13 Jun 2026
Event Supported By
One World Brewery west
Artist Group Info
JLloyd Mashup and Davis and The Love
One World Brewing West
520 Haywood RoadAsheville, North Carolina 28806