SATSANG: Elohim Tour 2026 - 11/06

Drawing inspiration from a diverse array of musical traditions, Satsang’s sound is characterized by rich harmonies, infectious rhythms, and thought-provoking lyrics that resonate with audiences across the globe. With roots in the mountains of Montana, Satsang’s music reflects the natural beauty and spiritual depth of his surroundings, while also addressing contemporary issues and themes.

At the heart of Satsang’s music is a message of unity, self work, and mindfulness. Through the uplifting melodies and introspective lyrics, the music encourages listeners to reflect on their own experiences, cultivate positive change, and embrace the interconnectedness of all beings.

With a reputation for captivating live performances and a dedicated fan base, Satsang continues to inspire audiences with his soul-stirring music and heartfelt lyrics. Whether performing at intimate venues or large festivals, the show’s infectious energy and profound message leave a lasting impression on all who hear it.

In a world that often feels divided, Satsang offers a beacon of hope and positivity. Reminding us all of the transformative power of music, intention, and community.