Santiago Y Los Gatos w/ Fashion Bath - 8/27

Santiago y Los Gatos is an Asheville, NC-based indie and roots rock band led by songwriter Jeff Santiago. Known for compelling songwriting, memorable melodies, and engaging live performances, the band has shared stages with The Wallflowers, Franz Ferdinand, Sixpence None the Richer, Ozomatli, and Scott Weiland, and has appeared at festivals including Artisphere, Fall for Greenville, and AVL Fest. Blending indie rock, Americana and singer-songwriter traditions, Santiago y Los Gatos deliver authentic songs and dynamic performances that connect with audiences wherever they play.

https://santiagoylosgatos.com

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Fashion Bath (https://fashionbath.bandcamp.com)