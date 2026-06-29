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Same As It Ever Was - A Supreme Talking Heads Tribute

Same As It Ever Was - A Supreme Talking Heads Tribute

This 7-piece outfit of Knoxville musicians came together in the Summer of 2004 out of their mutual love and respect for the music of the Talking Heads.. Over the years the band has performed extensively, and now nearly have the entire Talking Heads catalog at their fingertips; They bring the excitement and energy of everything from ’77 to Naked, and all the B-sides in between. SAIEW aims to maintain the integrity of the Talking Heads’ groundbreaking music, while also bringing their own panache and energy to the game, allowing space to stretch and bend these arrangements in the moment. Whether the music of the Talking Heads moves your mind, your body, or both simultaneously, it’s going to be a party any way you slice it.

Visulite Theatre
$20 advanced / $25 day of
07:00 PM - 11:59 PM on Fri, 28 Aug 2026
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Event Supported By

Visulite Theatre

Artist Group Info

Same As It Ever Was
facebook.com/SameAsItEverWasKnoxville
Visulite Theatre
1615 Elizabeth Ave
Charlotte, North Carolina 28204
704.358.9200
boxoffice@visulite.com
www.visulite.com