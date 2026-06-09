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Sam Morrow Album Release Show- Southern Boogie - 6/18

Sam Morrow Album Release Show- Southern Boogie - 6/18

“I’ve been looking for my sound for a long time,” Morrow says. “Rock ‘n’ roll just feels like me. The most me possible.”
After years of searching, Sam Morrow quit looking for approval. Southern Boogie is what’s on the other side — loud, honest, and exactly where he is supposed to be.

$10 Pre-Sale/$15 DOS

One World Brewing West
15
08:00 PM - 11:00 PM on Thu, 18 Jun 2026
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Event Supported By

One World Brewing West

Artist Group Info

https://www.eventbrite.com/e/sam-morrow-tickets-1988578507848?aff=oddtdtcreator
One World Brewing West
520 Haywood Road
Asheville, North Carolina 28806
https://oneworldbrewing.com/