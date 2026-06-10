Saluda Coon Dog Day 5k - 7/11

The Coon Dog Day 5K is hosted by and raises funds for the Polk County High School Cadets marching band. The run begins in McCreery Park beside Main Street at 8am and follows the traditional Coon Dog Day 5k route.

If you'd like to guarantee a t-shirt, be sure to register by June 15th!

The Coon Dog Day 5K includes chip timing for all participants. Awards are given by age groups.

The KIDS' Fun Run with clock timing and a new route for the kids is back.

Plan to stay for the daylong festival of crafts, food, music and quirky small town fun.