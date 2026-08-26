Sacred Anarchy Book Club

What roles do magic, animism, and spirituality play in our movements for liberation? What roles have they played historically? Why are some ideas hidden, suppressed by the State? How do we harness these ideas for both personal transformation & collective liberation?

Participants in this community-led group will discuss these questions and more! This is a space for deepening both political and spiritual practices. At the September gathering, participants will discuss Dancing with the Devil By Krista K. Thomason, a book that a Firestorm collective member described as having done more for them "than months of DBT." (Use promo code SACRED to save 10% at checkout.)

"What do envy, contempt, anger, and Schadenfreude have in common? According to Krista K. Thomason, we think they are the weeds in our garden, there to destroy life instead of encouraging growth. Thomason argues that this is the wrong way to think about bad feelings. In this accessible apologia, she offers up a defense of negative emotions. Using the work of philosophers like Mary Wollstonecraft, Nietzsche, and Confucius as a guide, she claims we should resist trying to control bad feelings and instead listen to and interrogate them. If we do so, we will discover that bad feelings can aid rather than inhibit a flourishing life. This is a book that skillfully convinces us to celebrate our wild emotions."—Myisha Cherry, author of The Case for Rage