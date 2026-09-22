Sacred Anarchy Book Club

What roles do magic, animism, and spirituality play in our movements for liberation? What roles have they played historically? Why are some ideas hidden, suppressed by the State? How do we harness these ideas for both personal transformation & collective liberation?

Participants in this community-led group will discuss these questions and more! This is a space for deepening both political and spiritual practices. At the October gathering, participants will discuss Poetry as Spellcasting, a book of Queer & BIPOC perspectives on poetry as an insurgent ritual for manifesting liberation and reclaiming power. (Use promo code SACRED to save 10% at checkout.)

“Spellbinding, nourishing, and needed! Poetry as Spellcasting is unbounding and delivers a world of magic, incantations, and poetry for your spirit, skins, and memories to taste, discover, unfold, shed, and tend to the alchemy of our lives. Like rock candy or bubbles to the tongue, swallow and repeat to feel all your senses come alive, initiating a psychic surrender, embodiment, and deepening of why and how poets of color are casting spells for radically transformative, imaginative healing for our prayerful liberatory futures. Listen.”—Cara Page, coauthor of Healing Justice Lineages