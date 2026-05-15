Rutherford County Local Author Fair - 6/13
Rutherford County Local Author Fair - 6/13
A variety of local authors will be at Rutherford County Library on Saturday, June 13th from 11:00am-3:00pm to discuss and sell their books! The event will be held in the parking lot unless it rains, in which case it will be indoors in the community rooms.
Rutherford County Library
11:00 AM - 03:00 PM on Sat, 13 Jun 2026
Event Supported By
Rutherford County Library System
828-288-4039
library@rutherfordcountync.gov
Rutherford County Library
255 Callahan Koon Rd.Spindale, North Carolina 28160
828-287-6115
library@rutherfordcountync.gov