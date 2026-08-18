Rock Academy Showcase - 8/29

-LIMITED SEATING (FIRST COME FIRST SERVE) + STANDING ROOM

ROCK ACADEMY

Rock Academy is a Year-Round Rock Band Performance Program that take our bands out of the classrooms and into Asheville’s music scene. Students learn to perform a wide variety of musical styles and songs of various genres including blues, classic rock, hard rock, punk, surf, americana and more. Our music students grow into skilled musicians and take their band “on the road” to play in front of live audiences at some of the top venues in the area.

The Asheville Rock Academy’s talented students have played some high-profile gigs, including the Main stage at the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in Cleveland. Academy bands have also played with Cliff Williams of AC/DC and American Idol’s Caleb Johnson. Join us for this year’s “Mix Tape 2025” show!