Road Trip To the National Storytelling Festival - 10/02

Hop on the Burke Arts Council Road Trip To the National Storytelling Festival in — Jonesborough, TN.

October 2, for the 53rd Annual National Storytelling Festival.

“Stories, songs, and a comfy coach”

Since 1973, the National Storytelling Festival has been the premier storytelling event in the United States, hosting international voices from the storytelling capital of the world.

Friday, October 2, 2026: Bus Leaves Burke Arts Council @ 7AM on Friday, October 2, 2026, and returns at 10PM.

Cost $165 Members/ $175 Non Members: Includes round‑trip transportation and an all‑day pass that admits you to all tent shows — more than 20 performances across multiple tents.

Limited seats on the coach are available so get your tickets now!