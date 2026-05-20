Riverkeeper Beer Series Cleanup with NewGrass Brewing in Shelby, NC - 6/27

It takes good clean water to make good tasty beer! Join MountainTrue and your Broad Riverkeeper for a cleanup on the First Broad River between Zion and Shelby. Both Cleveland County’s Water and Shelby’s Water come from the beautiful First Broad River. We want to help ensure this resource remains clean and safe for drinking, swimming, fishing, paddling, and for brewing the delicious beverages you enjoy at Newgrass Brewing Company.

Meet up to clean up is at the Pentecostal Church on Zion Ch. Rd. 10:00 am. We will drop our boats there beside the river and take vehicles down to the take out, then catch a shuttle back to Zion to begin.

**Please note that this is not a public access and is only available for special events with permission from the Church.

After the cleanup we will head over to Newgrass Brewing and enjoy a beverage or two compliments of MountainTrue.

Volunteers will receive a free t-shirt. Prizes awarded for the weirdest trash collected. Bring a friend and help us clean the river!

Please bring your boat, paddle, and lifejacket, water, lunch, sunscreen, gloves, sturdy water shoes or sneakers (no flip-flops), and a dry change of clothes. We have some extra canoes and kayaks available only if you reserve them in advance. **IF you borrow a boat from MountainTrue, you may be sharing a canoe with another volunteer or MountainTrue staff member.

Reminders:

*Kids under the age of 18 are allowed as long as they are accompanied by a parent or guardian for the duration of the event

*All volunteers are eligible to receive a complimentary annual membership to MountainTrue. To activate yours, please email members@mountaintrue.org