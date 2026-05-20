Riverkeeper Beer Series Cleanup in Hot Springs, NC - 5/30

It takes good clean water to make good tasty beer! Join MountainTrue for a cleanup on the French Broad River with an after-party at Big Pillow Brewing.

Please bring your boat, paddle, and lifejacket, water, snacks, sunscreen, gloves, sturdy water shoes or sneakers (no flip-flops), and a dry change of clothes.

We have some extra canoes and kayaks available only if you reserve them in advance.

Volunteers will receive a free t-shirt. Prizes awarded for the weirdest trash collected. Bring a friend and help us clean the river!

The exact meet-up address will be sent to participants prior to the event.

Reminders:

*Kids under the age of 18 are allowed as long as they are accompanied by a parent or guardian for the duration of the event

*All volunteers are eligible to receive a complimentary annual membership to MountainTrue. To activate yours, please email members@mountaintrue.org