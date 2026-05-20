© 2026 WNCW
Charlotte 101.3 - Greenville 97.3 - Boone 92.9 - WSIF Wilkesboro 90.9
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Riverkeeper Beer Series Cleanup in Hot Springs, NC - 5/30

Riverkeeper Beer Series Cleanup in Hot Springs, NC - 5/30

It takes good clean water to make good tasty beer! Join MountainTrue for a cleanup on the French Broad River with an after-party at Big Pillow Brewing.

Please bring your boat, paddle, and lifejacket, water, snacks, sunscreen, gloves, sturdy water shoes or sneakers (no flip-flops), and a dry change of clothes.
We have some extra canoes and kayaks available only if you reserve them in advance.

Volunteers will receive a free t-shirt. Prizes awarded for the weirdest trash collected. Bring a friend and help us clean the river!

The exact meet-up address will be sent to participants prior to the event.

Reminders:
*Kids under the age of 18 are allowed as long as they are accompanied by a parent or guardian for the duration of the event
*All volunteers are eligible to receive a complimentary annual membership to MountainTrue. To activate yours, please email members@mountaintrue.org

Big Pillow Brewing
12:30 PM - 04:30 PM on Sat, 30 May 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

MountainTrue
outings@mountaintrue.org
mountaintrue.org
Big Pillow Brewing
25 Andrews Ave N
Hot Springs, North Carolina 28743
(828) 539-1939
bigpillowbrewing.com