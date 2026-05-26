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Rhiannon Giddens presents American Tunes: Lift Ev’ry Voice and Sing - 8/01

Rhiannon Giddens presents American Tunes: Lift Ev’ry Voice and Sing - 8/01

Rhiannon Giddens, Mary Chapin Carpenter, Mavis Staples, and Hurray for the Riff Raff
Saturday, August 01
Show: 6 pm | Doors: 4:30 pm
Hellbender by The Orange Peel
Under open skies, Rhiannon Giddens brings together Mary Chapin Carpenter, Mavis Staples and Hurray for the Riff Raff for a joyful celebration of American songs that connect generations.

Hellbender
06:00 PM - 11:59 PM on Sat, 1 Aug 2026
Get Tickets
Hellbender
151 Thompson St.
Asheville, North Carolina 28803