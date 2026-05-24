Rewilding Through Writing Workshop - 6/27

Katherine Saul and Alli Marshall lead a one-day creative writing workshop at the NC Arboretum on Saturday, June 27, 10am-4pm.

Explore your connection to nature through creative writing and art making. By aligning with the natural world we’re able to experience calm, peace, and awareness of our own intuition. Principles of forest bathing, mindfulness, and creative play reveal deep wells of inspiration to be expressed through art and writing.