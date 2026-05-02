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Reverb of Resistance: A Night of Music and Art to Benefit LGBT+ Artists - 6/25

Reverb of Resistance: A Night of Music and Art to Benefit LGBT+ Artists - 6/25

PARTIALLY SEATED SHOW
PAY WHAT YOU CAN MODEL
DONATIONS AND TICKET PROCEEDS TO BENEFIT CAMPAIGN FOR SOUTHERN EQUALITY

Free ticket link: https://southernequality.org/reverbrequest/

The Grey Eagle Music Hall and Pub
$6.15
06:00 PM - 09:00 PM on Thu, 25 Jun 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

The Grey Eagle
(828) 232-5800
http://www.thegreyeagle.com/event/1308485-david-wilcoxs-annual-asheville/
The Grey Eagle Music Hall and Pub
185 Clingman Ave
Asheville, North Carolina 28801