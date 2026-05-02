Reverb of Resistance: A Night of Music and Art to Benefit LGBT+ Artists - 6/25
Reverb of Resistance: A Night of Music and Art to Benefit LGBT+ Artists - 6/25
PARTIALLY SEATED SHOW
PAY WHAT YOU CAN MODEL
DONATIONS AND TICKET PROCEEDS TO BENEFIT CAMPAIGN FOR SOUTHERN EQUALITY
Free ticket link: https://southernequality.org/reverbrequest/
The Grey Eagle Music Hall and Pub
$6.15
06:00 PM - 09:00 PM on Thu, 25 Jun 2026
Event Supported By
The Grey Eagle
(828) 232-5800
The Grey Eagle Music Hall and Pub
185 Clingman AveAsheville, North Carolina 28801