Thomas Wolfe's Buried Lives: A Riverside Cemetery Tour - 6/13
Thomas Wolfe's Buried Lives: A Riverside Cemetery Tour - 6/13
This tour, originally scheduled for May 23rd, was rescheduled due to inclement weather.
Join us for a tour of Riverside Cemetery as we piece together fact and fiction by highlighting many of the folks that inspired various characters in Wolfe’s works, as well as other notable Ashevillians.
The tour will begin at the front gate of Riverside Cemetery, with parking available along Birch Street and near the gate. Plan for two-hour leisurely paced tour!
THIS EVENT HAS A CAPACITY LIMIT. Tickets – $10/person and must be purchased online: https://www.zeffy.com/en-US/ticketing/thomas-wolfes-buried-lives-a-riverside-cemetery-tour
Riverside Cemetery
10
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM on Sat, 13 Jun 2026
Event Supported By
Thomas Wolfe Memorial State Historic Site
8282538304
grant.holmstrom@dncr.nc.gov
Riverside Cemetery
53 Birch StAsheville, North Carolina 28801
8282538304
grant.holmstrom@dncr.nc.gov