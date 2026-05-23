Thomas Wolfe's Buried Lives: A Riverside Cemetery Tour - 6/13

This tour, originally scheduled for May 23rd, was rescheduled due to inclement weather.

Join us for a tour of Riverside Cemetery as we piece together fact and fiction by highlighting many of the folks that inspired various characters in Wolfe’s works, as well as other notable Ashevillians.

The tour will begin at the front gate of Riverside Cemetery, with parking available along Birch Street and near the gate. Plan for two-hour leisurely paced tour!

THIS EVENT HAS A CAPACITY LIMIT. Tickets – $10/person and must be purchased online: https://www.zeffy.com/en-US/ticketing/thomas-wolfes-buried-lives-a-riverside-cemetery-tour