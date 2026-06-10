RENT - Flat Rock Playhouse - 7/24-8/15

Thirty years ago, RENT ignited Broadway like a lightning bolt — a raw, raucous, Pulitzer Prize–winning love letter that gave voice to the misfits, the rebels, the ones who loved without permission. Three decades later, its fire still burns.

In the East Village, a patchwork of outsiders fight to create and survive in a city that’s forgotten them. They turn struggle into art and fear into defiance. Through loss, love, and the noise of the city, they find strength together in the face of adversity.

Based on Puccini’s masterpiece, La Bohème, and fueled by its electric rock score and unflinching humanity, RENT is one of the most influential musicals of the 20th century, reimagined this season with the bold artistry of Flat Rock Playhouse. Join the revolution. No Day But Today.

Event Times: 2:00 PM & 7:30 PM

TICKETS STARTING AT: $60

Child Pricing Available (17 & under)

