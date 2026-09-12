RENOVATIO: Sacred Sound and Breath Journey of Deep Renewal with Jahidi - 9/29

APLR PRESENTS: RENOVATIO: Sacred Sound & Breath Journey of Deep Renewal with Jahidi

Tuesday, September 29, 2026

AyurPrana Listening Room

312 Haywood Rd, Asheville, NC 28806

Join Jahidi, mystic, sound healer and spiritual guide on this multidimensional journey of rebirthing breathwork, shamanic drumming, and devotional sound. RENOVATIO opens a ceremonial space for healing, emotional release, and self-remembrance. Through breathwork and sacred sound , this is an opportunity to Re-NOVATE the parts within, bringing light to the shadows and love to our parts that need it.

*Please bring a yoga mat, pillow, and blanket for your comfort. Space is limited to 50 participants.

*If you are paying at the door, please prepare to pay in cash (sliding scale $20-$40).

Jahidi is a shamanic sound healer, mystic, and ceremonial musician devoted to awakening healing, remembrance, and expanded consciousness through sound and breath. Creator of RENOVATIO Breath & Sound, he combines sacred drumming, mantra, shamanic sound healing, and rebirthing breathwork to guide participants into profound states of inner transformation. A former attorney, TEDx speaker, and accomplished tabla player, Jahidi brings grounded presence, musical mastery, and spiritual depth to his work.

All ages

