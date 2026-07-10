Reedy River String Band Live at Fireforge - 8/28

Like the river flowing through their hometown of Greenville, South Carolina, Reedy River String Band carves a lively channel through progressive newgrass, just downstream from the headwaters of traditional bluegrass. Sterling Waite (multi-instrumentalist), Rush Morgan (guitar), and Mark Dye (upright bass) just completed their third European tour and have played festivals such as the Earl Scruggs Music Festival & the Bristol Rhythm & Roots Reunion. Check out their full-length album, Woodland Drifters.