Reedy River String Band Live at Fireforge - 8/28
Reedy River String Band Live at Fireforge - 8/28
Like the river flowing through their hometown of Greenville, South Carolina, Reedy River String Band carves a lively channel through progressive newgrass, just downstream from the headwaters of traditional bluegrass. Sterling Waite (multi-instrumentalist), Rush Morgan (guitar), and Mark Dye (upright bass) just completed their third European tour and have played festivals such as the Earl Scruggs Music Festival & the Bristol Rhythm & Roots Reunion. Check out their full-length album, Woodland Drifters.
Fireforge Crafted Beer
07:00 PM - 09:00 PM on Fri, 28 Aug 2026
Fireforge Crafted Beer
311 E. Washington St.Greenville, South Carolina 29601
(864) 300-4809
yo@fireforge.beer