Rebecca Folsom and Marilyn Walker - 8/21

Rebecca Folsom’s music is about liberation. Her songs crack open hearts, inspire hope, and leave listeners with a deeper perspective. The award-winning singer-songwriter moves with ease through her four-octave range as she plucks the instrument of the heart with tender fearlessness and fiery passion all meant to awaken unfettered aliveness.Her voice, a beacon in the dark, ignites joy that heals and liberates. You might find yourself singing along, dancing, weeping, or raising your hands in motivated celebration to rise up and live into life’s greatest potential. Rebecca delivers an unforgettable live experience. Join her in intimate solo performances, with her dynamic harmony-infused trio, or fronting her powerhouse band.Intent on using music and creativity as a unifying force for good, Rebecca transmits the wisdom of a seasoned creative warrior: she’s fierce and playful, flows with grace, and generously offers the pearls gathered along the way to open doors to possibility. This translates into music, workshops, and community that help you break free and become the truest, most vibrant expression of yourself.Rebecca’s latest album, Sanctuary, marks her third album to top the national charts. Several of the songs were co-written with or inspired by individuals in marginalized situations. She collaborated with nonprofit groups to create outreach programs and workshops. The result? A beautiful tapestry of songs written with or for marginalized communities, each with a message of hope and an offering of positive solutions. (Visit the Sanctuary page.) Rebecca has played on BBC television/radio for an audience of 1.5 million, Red Rocks Amphitheater in Colorado, The Bluebird and Opryland in Nashville, TN, and numerous festivals nationwide. In addition to her 12 released albums and vibrant coaching career, Rebecca has written and published two books of poetry and created numerous paintings of fine art. Her philanthropy includes serving with Blue Sky Bridge (a child advocacy organization), The Women’s Foundation of Colorado, Boulder Shelter for the Homeless, One Tree Planted, Inc., and International Rescue Committee (IRC), to name just a few.

Delightfully insightful songwriter Marilyn Walker sprinkles the lyrical storytelling style of John Prine with a touch of Winnie the Pooh. Her eclectic background of ecosystem science, renewable energy, and activism drives her striking lyrics and enthusiastic performances. Her first studio album, At the Jamboree, was focused on children but veiled in adult themes, i.e., delight plus insight. She brings whimsy and humor to her writing and performances, whether she’s telling the true story of the fungus that is named after her, or going full on bawdy (when no children are present!) with her parody “Walking Around Naked” or her folk punk “Boyfriend in a Body Cast,” which she performs as her alternate identity of Stalker Walker. But she’s often tender and sweet in her approach, finding those moments in her own life that are relatable and touching. Marilyn is currently working on a new studio album, Water’s Gonna Rise, focusing on climate change as well as the human impacts of the rapidly changing world – homelessness, addiction, and injustice. Whether audiences are laughing, crying, or thinking, they almost all include one word in their description – delightful.