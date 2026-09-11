Reading Opens the World Book Drive and Family Literacy Fair - 9/27

Read 2 Succeed Asheville/Buncombe is hosting the Reading Opens the World Book Drive and Family Literacy Fair in partnership with American Federation of Teachers and AFPENC, with support from APRI, First Book, and other community partners.

Families can choose books for home libraries, and educators can select books for their classrooms. Books for readers from birth through high school will be available in English and Spanish. Guests can also enjoy free food, music, games, family activities, a Halloween costume swap, hundreds of free LEGO brick boxes, and more.

The fair falls on the second anniversary of Hurricane Helene. We will come together to honor the hard work of our region’s students, families, educators, schools, and community partners and support every learner along Western North Carolina’s education recovery journey.

Books will be available on a first-come, first-served basis, so arrive early and bring bags, boxes, or a wagon.