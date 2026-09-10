Ray Christian Storyteller in Performance and Conversation - 10/08
Ray Christian Storyteller in Performance and Conversation - 10/08
Join us for an evening of stories and conversation with a local veteran, Moth story slam winner, and podcaster (What’s Ray Saying?) from the rural South who finds himself floating between life in academia, parenting, public speaking, and tending to the goats in his back yard. Newly returned from Burning Man 2026, find out what exactly Ray has to say in conversation with local storyteller Chuck Fink.
FREE – Sponsored by the Town of Weaverville
Weaverville Community Center
07:00 PM - 08:30 PM on Thu, 8 Oct 2026
Event Supported By
Weaverville Community Programming and Arts
8286585816
smyers@weavervillenc.org
Artist Group Info
Ray Christian
jmtotman@yahoo.com
Weaverville Community Center
60 Lakeshore Dr.Weaverville, North Carolina 28787
wcchl@weavervillenc.org