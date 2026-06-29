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Rastacoustic - Reggae Dub Rockers

Rastacoustic - Reggae Dub Rockers

Rastacoustic, out of Boone, NC, is a captivating reggae ensemble combining traditional roots reggae with their own distinctive style of jazz, funk and jam music. The band’s eclectic influences range from the Blue Ridge Mountains of North Carolina to the Blue Mountains of Jamaica, creating a one-of-a-kind musical experience. Rastacoustic’s four well-seasoned musicians include Peter Brown (Keys, Guitar, Vocals), Justin Butler (Guitar, Vocals), Kevin Freeman (Bass), and Lucas Moomaw (Drums, Percussion), who have collectively performed all across America, Canada, the Caribbean, and Japan.
Our mission is to connect community and celebrate life through uplifting musical experiences.

We perform and tour to provide people with a safe place to let loose and be themselves in a positive environment of love and unity. We perform to bring musical diversity and provide a style of music that doesn’t regularly come through our region.

Visulite Theatre
$10 advanced / $15 day of
07:00 PM - 11:59 PM on Sat, 8 Aug 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Visulite Theatre

Artist Group Info

Rastacoustic
linktr.ee/rastacoustic
Visulite Theatre
1615 Elizabeth Ave
Charlotte, North Carolina 28204
704.358.9200
boxoffice@visulite.com
www.visulite.com