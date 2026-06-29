Rastacoustic - Reggae Dub Rockers

Rastacoustic, out of Boone, NC, is a captivating reggae ensemble combining traditional roots reggae with their own distinctive style of jazz, funk and jam music. The band’s eclectic influences range from the Blue Ridge Mountains of North Carolina to the Blue Mountains of Jamaica, creating a one-of-a-kind musical experience. Rastacoustic’s four well-seasoned musicians include Peter Brown (Keys, Guitar, Vocals), Justin Butler (Guitar, Vocals), Kevin Freeman (Bass), and Lucas Moomaw (Drums, Percussion), who have collectively performed all across America, Canada, the Caribbean, and Japan.

Our mission is to connect community and celebrate life through uplifting musical experiences.

We perform and tour to provide people with a safe place to let loose and be themselves in a positive environment of love and unity. We perform to bring musical diversity and provide a style of music that doesn’t regularly come through our region.