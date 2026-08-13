RAISING CANE - The Cherokee and Rivercane - 9/19
RAISING CANE - The Cherokee and Rivercane - 9/19
The world premiere of the Center for Cultural Preservation's newest film on how rivercane is an environmental guardian and Cherokee cultural icon.
Bo Thomas Auditorium, Blue Ridge Community College
20
07:00 PM - 09:30 PM on Sat, 19 Sep 2026
Event Supported By
Center for Cultural Preservation
8286928062
Artist Group Info
David Weintraub
greenmentch@hotmail.com
Bo Thomas Auditorium, Blue Ridge Community College
130 Eagles Reach DrFlat Rock, North Carolina 28731
(828) 694-1707
events@blueridge.edu