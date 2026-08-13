© 2026 WNCW
Charlotte 101.3 - Greenville 97.3 - Boone 92.9 - WSIF Wilkesboro 90.9
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

RAISING CANE - The Cherokee and Rivercane - 9/19

RAISING CANE - The Cherokee and Rivercane - 9/19

The world premiere of the Center for Cultural Preservation's newest film on how rivercane is an environmental guardian and Cherokee cultural icon.

Bo Thomas Auditorium, Blue Ridge Community College
20
07:00 PM - 09:30 PM on Sat, 19 Sep 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Center for Cultural Preservation
8286928062
www.saveculture.org

Artist Group Info

David Weintraub
greenmentch@hotmail.com
www.saveculture.org
Bo Thomas Auditorium, Blue Ridge Community College
130 Eagles Reach Dr
Flat Rock, North Carolina 28731
(828) 694-1707
events@blueridge.edu
https://www.blueridge.edu/community/event-and-meeting-facilities/thomas-auditorium/