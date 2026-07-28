Rainbow Girls - 9/23

STANDING ROOM ONLY

RAINBOW GIRLS

The Rainbow Girls are an eclectic folk, Americana, and indie-rock trio from Northern California, featuring core members Erin Chapin, Caitlin Gowdey, and Vanessa May. Known for their soul-touching four-part harmonies and a “stomp-folk” sound, the multi-instrumentalists easily switch between guitars, ukulele, accordion, harmonica, and percussion during their energetic live shows.

The group was formed in 2010 at an underground open mic called “Bean Night” in Isla Vista, California. Living together in a dorm known as the “Rainbow House” near the University of California, Santa Barbara, the band initially started as a collective of female musicians before evolving into a trio. They honed their grassroots following by busking on the streets of Europe and playing at local farmers’ markets before eventually relocating to the countryside just north of the San Francisco Bay Area.

Known to describe themselves as “a gang of sweet angels punching you in the heart,” the Rainbow Girls prioritize community, resilience, and genuine audience connection. Their songwriting reflects the human experience, tackling themes of love, honest self-reflection, and social justice.