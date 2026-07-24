RADish FEST - 9/12

STANDING ROOM ONLY

RADish FEST

RADish Fest is a one-day, 12 hour celebration rooted in the River Arts District put on by local creatives, for locals and open to every neighbor, visitor, and friend who wants to be part of something…pretty RADish. From 11am to 11pm, the heart of RAD comes alive with live music on the Grey Eagle stages, live painting, immersive art installations, One Village WNC workshops, comedy, puppets and the kind of unexpected magic that only happens when a creative community cuts loose.

RADish Fest is hyper-local by design. A place for old friends to reconnect, for strangers to become neighbors, and for the artists who call this district home to be seen, celebrated, and supported. Bites from Grey Eagle Taqueria, local vendors, local beer and sustainably run operations round out a day built to leave footprints and memories behind.

HEADLINERS:

Tuba Skinny

The Local Honeys

Idle County

Rooster

WHAT TO EXPECT:

Live music all day on the Grey Eagle stages. (Indoor/Outdoor)

Comedy/Performances between bands

Immersive Art installations & Live painting by local RAD artists

Local vendors & workshops

Grey Eagle Taqueria & Local food vendors

Local craft beer, full bar & beverages

Zero-waste, sustainability-forward event