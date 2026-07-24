RADish FEST - 9/12
RADish FEST - 9/12
STANDING ROOM ONLY
RADish FEST
RADish Fest is a one-day, 12 hour celebration rooted in the River Arts District put on by local creatives, for locals and open to every neighbor, visitor, and friend who wants to be part of something…pretty RADish. From 11am to 11pm, the heart of RAD comes alive with live music on the Grey Eagle stages, live painting, immersive art installations, One Village WNC workshops, comedy, puppets and the kind of unexpected magic that only happens when a creative community cuts loose.
RADish Fest is hyper-local by design. A place for old friends to reconnect, for strangers to become neighbors, and for the artists who call this district home to be seen, celebrated, and supported. Bites from Grey Eagle Taqueria, local vendors, local beer and sustainably run operations round out a day built to leave footprints and memories behind.
HEADLINERS:
Tuba Skinny
The Local Honeys
Idle County
Rooster
WHAT TO EXPECT:
Live music all day on the Grey Eagle stages. (Indoor/Outdoor)
Comedy/Performances between bands
Immersive Art installations & Live painting by local RAD artists
Local vendors & workshops
Grey Eagle Taqueria & Local food vendors
Local craft beer, full bar & beverages
Zero-waste, sustainability-forward event