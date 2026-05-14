Radio Free Eagle: A Night of R.E.M. - 7/11

STANDING ROOM ONLY

RADIO FREE EAGLE

On Saturday, July 11, The Grey Eagle hosts the inaugural Radio Free Eagle, a special tribute night celebrating the music and legacy of R.E.M.. Marking 45 years since the release of “Radio Free Europe,” the evening brings together a lineup of regional artists to perform short sets honoring one of the most influential bands to emerge from the American underground. With roots stretching from Athens, Georgia to North Carolina’s own recording history, the night highlights the sound and spirit that helped define college rock.

Designed as a collaborative, community-driven event, Radio Free Eagle will feature a wide array of styles, genres, and musicians, each putting their own spin on R.E.M.’s catalog for what promises to be a night to remember. A portion of the proceeds will benefit a local non-profit (TBA), reinforcing the event’s connection to the community it celebrates. The show aims to establish an annual tradition at The Grey Eagle, bringing artists together to honor both the songs and the shared musical lineage that continues to connect the Southeast. Lineup TBA