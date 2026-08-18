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Queer Girls Literary Reading

Queer Girls Literary Reading

The Seventeenth Annual Queer Girls Literary Reading, a series started in 2009 by Lori Horvitz, Professor Emeritus of English at UNC Asheville. For the first six years, the yearly event, a celebration of Asheville’s queer literary women—including local and regional writers of varying ages, identities, races and abilities, took place in the library at the Phil Mechanic Studios in the River Arts District. Because of the growing interest and need for a larger venue, The Mothlight, Rabbit Rabbit, and Tyger Tyger Gallery have hosted the event in the past. Lockie Hunter, organizer of the Juniper Bends Reading Series, joined Horvitz in organizing the event eleven
years ago. This year’s lineup includes local and regional writers, UNCA students, and community members.

White Horse Black Mountain
15
03:00 PM - 05:00 PM on Sun, 18 Oct 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

White Horse Black Mountain
marketing@whitehorseblackmountain.org
https://www.whitehorseblackmountain.com/
White Horse Black Mountain
105C Montreat Rd, Black Mountain, NC 28711
Black Mountain , North Carolina 28711
marketing@whitehorseblackmountain.org
https://www.whitehorseblackmountain.org