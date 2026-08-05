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Pyletribe - 8/08

Pyletribe - 8/08

Pyletribe is fronted by legendary Lynyrd Skynyrd drummer Artimus Pyle and his son, singer-songwriter Chris Pyle. The band describes their highly energetic, heavy-percussion live sound as “southern fried tribal boogie”. They blend classic Southern rock traditions with driving, rhythm-focused grooves and original songwriting.

White Horse Black Mountain
18
07:30 PM - 09:30 PM on Sat, 8 Aug 2026
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Event Supported By

White Horse Black Mountain
marketing@whitehorseblackmountain.org
https://www.whitehorseblackmountain.com/
White Horse Black Mountain
105C Montreat Rd, Black Mountain, NC 28711
Black Mountain , North Carolina 28711
marketing@whitehorseblackmountain.org
https://www.whitehorseblackmountain.org