Province Of Thieves at Lured Market - 5/23
Province Of Thieves at Lured Market - 5/23
Province Of Thieves is a six-piece all-acoustic folk band. Winner of the 2018 Carolina Music Award for best folk band. The Thieves live set consists of lots of great original music (Thieves boast 5 original albums!) and a selection of crowd favorite cover tunes.
Lured Market & Grill
06:00 PM - 09:00 PM on Sat, 23 May 2026
Artist Group Info
Province Of Thieves
greg@provinceofthieves.com
Lured Market & Grill
2655 Memorial HighwayLake Lure, North Carolina 28746
(828)625-9192