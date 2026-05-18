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Province Of Thieves at Lured Market - 5/23

Province Of Thieves at Lured Market - 5/23

Province Of Thieves is a six-piece all-acoustic folk band. Winner of the 2018 Carolina Music Award for best folk band. The Thieves live set consists of lots of great original music (Thieves boast 5 original albums!) and a selection of crowd favorite cover tunes.

Lured Market & Grill
06:00 PM - 09:00 PM on Sat, 23 May 2026

Artist Group Info

Province Of Thieves
greg@provinceofthieves.com
www.ProvinceOfThieves.com
Lured Market & Grill
2655 Memorial Highway
Lake Lure, North Carolina 28746
(828)625-9192
luredmarketandgrill.com