Prong Setting for Found Objects with Molly Sharp Voorhees
Prong Setting for Found Objects with Molly Sharp Voorhees
Discover the beauty hidden in nature and transform your favorite found treasures into one-of-a-kind jewelry! In this fun, beginner friendly workshop, you'll learn how to create a custom sterling silver wire prong setting for small natural objects such as pebbles, shells, fossils, sea glass, crystals, or other tiny keepsakes. Go home with at least one or two completed pendants or earrings.
Experience is great, but not necessary.
This is a skills based workshop, but you will leave with a finished pendant.
Workshop Cost $150
Materials Cost up to $20 (bring your own treasures!)
Ignite Jewelry Studios
$150.00
10:00 AM - 05:00 PM on Sun, 18 Oct 2026
Event Supported By
Ignite Jewelry Studios
828-989-8107
info@ignitejewelrystudios.com
Ignite Jewelry Studios
191 Lyman St Ste 262Asheville , North Carolina 28801