Prong Setting for Found Objects with Molly Sharp Voorhees

Discover the beauty hidden in nature and transform your favorite found treasures into one-of-a-kind jewelry! In this fun, beginner friendly workshop, you'll learn how to create a custom sterling silver wire prong setting for small natural objects such as pebbles, shells, fossils, sea glass, crystals, or other tiny keepsakes. Go home with at least one or two completed pendants or earrings.

Experience is great, but not necessary.

This is a skills based workshop, but you will leave with a finished pendant.

Workshop Cost $150

Materials Cost up to $20 (bring your own treasures!)