We’ve got an awesome show coming up: Our ‘Preciate the Parents Party will take place on Saturday, June 20 (Father’s Day Weekend). 3-4pm at Sweeten Creek Brewing — totally FREE!!

Bring your caregivers, tell your friends and neighbors. We’ve got poems, sing-alongs, a drum jam, dancing, and of course the great drinks and food from Sweeten Creek Brewing + Bear’s BBQ! Can’t wait to see you there!