Pool Shark - Sublime Tribute w/ Rob Simmons (of Two Burnt)

Pool Shark is a high-energy Sublime tribute band bringing the raw, raucous spirit of one of Southern California’s most iconic bands to the stage. Hailing from Charlotte, North Carolina, Pool Shark recreates the sweaty, bass-thumping, sun-soaked vibe that made Sublime legendary — blending punk urgency, reggae grooves, ska rhythms, and hip-hop attitude into an unforgettable live experience.

From the anthems everyone knows and loves to the deep cuts that true fans crave, Pool Shark delivers an authentic, no-frills tribute that feels more like a backyard party than a concert. Every show is packed with energy, crowd interaction, and the unmistakable sound that defined a generation.

Whether you’re skanking in the pit, singing along to the classics, or rediscovering hidden gems, Pool Shark keeps the legacy of Sublime alive — loud, loose, and unfiltered.