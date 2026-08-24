Plant Swap and Potluck - 9/20

You’re invited for a native plant swap and potluck lunch in the Gardens!

Have bunches of bee balm? Copious coneflower? Pot up your extras and share with your neighbors! No plants to swap? Join us anyway; gardeners are generous folk and we’re sure to have extras.

Bring a dish to share as well, and enjoy getting to know fellow native plant enthusiasts.

Learn more and RSVP here: https://www.danielboonenativegardens.org/programs

